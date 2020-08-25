Drive-in theater perfect COVID-era night out

Kolby Spomer ® A&E Editor |

Do you wanna watch a movie? Do you wanna watch it responsibly? Do you want to relive an era of time that has been fetishized to the nth degree because you feel lost in yours? Are you just bored and looking for something to do? If you answered yes to any of these above questions, then boy, oh boy do I have the activity for you!

This Friday night you can stop by Stomper’s Drive-In Movie in lot 20 to catch “Grease”! Is it weird to see “Grease” right now considering what’s going on in our world politically? Maybe, I don’t know! All I know is that it’s a decent enough movie and something to do that will not result in someone catching COVID.

If you’ve never seen “Grease” now is the perfect time to see what the past 50 years of buzz have been all about. Starring Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, the prim and proper new girl and John Travolta as Danny, the rough and tumble greaser, the film features wacky hi-jinks, beautiful musical moments, and a story.

In all seriousness, the film isn’t bad by any means and at the worst you can have a laugh at its expense. The viewing is closed to the public so make sure you bring your MavCARD to get in! Doors open at 8 p.m. and the film starts at 9. If you want to buy concessions you can, as long as you have cash. No other form of currency will be accepted.