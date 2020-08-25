Fall theatre looks to blow audiences away, safely

Kolby Spomer ® A&E Editor |

The show must go on…hopefully.

Like everything else on campus, uncertainty is waiting in the wings for Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. They will continue to operate, but like much of the rest of campus, some adaptations must be made.

Corrie Eggimann, the department’s public relations director, said they were taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have worked together as faculty and staff under the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health to put strict guidelines in place to ensure the safety of the students and the patrons,” Eggimann said. “We will be selling the theaters at 25% capacity to ensure social distancing, and patrons will be required to wear masks in the theaters.”

Eggiman said that, while safety measures are in place and uncertainty abounds, theater students are here to learn, create and perform.

“We have to do what we can, for as long as we can, to create in person spaces for them to learn and be creative,” Eggiman said.

The season looks like this:

“Hair” – Sept. 23-27, Sept. 30 – Oct. 4

This American love rock musical celebrates the ‘60s counterculture in all its glory as it examines what it means to be young in a changing world. Claude and his friends must decide if they should stand up for their ideals or conform to the beliefs handed down to them. Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, “Hair” is as relevant today as it was when it premiered in the ‘60s.

*This production includes mature content

“The Tempest” – Oct. 7-11, Oct. 14-18

This imaginative interpretation of the Shakespearean classic opens on former Duke of Milan, Prospero and his daughter Miranda who are living on an island after they were exiled from their homeland. Prospero orchestrates a shipwreck which brings his enemies to the island. One of Shakespeare’s last plays, “The Tempest” tells a tale filled with themes of magic, betrayal, revenge and family.

“Angel Street” – Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, Nov. 4-8

Unexplained things have been happening in the Manningham home, and Mr. Manningham is convinced that his wife Bella is going mad. While her husband is out, Bella receives an unexpected visitor at her London home. A detective from Scotland questions Bella, and she learns she may be living with a very dangerous man.

“Silent Sky” – Sept. 16-20

Henrietta is a brilliant “computer” who charts the stars in the Harvard Observatory at the start of the century. Forbidden from using the telescope during the day, she spends her evenings doing her own research, and must balance her important work with her personal life all while changing the way we understand the solar system.

“Atreus” – Nov. 11-15

A contemporary take on the Classical Greek tragedy, this is the story of Atreus and his unfortunate family curse. This mythic tale reveals the tragic pattern from which Atreus tries to escape, but by fate and the will of the gods, misery always pursues him.

Season tickets are currently on sale, and individual tickets will be available starting Sept. 8. All tickets must be purchased in advance, so no walk-up sales will be available before the performances. The box office will be open 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.