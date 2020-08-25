Who are we: The Reporter’s role as a student newspaper

Maxwell Mayleben ® Editor in Chief |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor

In March of 1926, a group of college students put out a publication using the temporary name “Among Ourselves.” On the front page was a letter from the resident at the time, C. H. Cooper, stating, “A good paper can add much to the interest of our college life.”

Also, on the front page of the paper, was a letter of commitment that the paper will serve the interest of all the school. That letter stated that the paper will be “a school paper and nothing else.”

And that it has. Over the next 94 years, Minnesota State University, Mankato’s school newspaper, now known as “The Reporter,” has reported on all things important to students.

In 1942, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, we reported on the decreased enrollment due to students enlisting in the armed services to help with the war effort.

After the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, we reported on the students’ reaction in the student union hearing the news from the overhead radio.

In the wake of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, The Reporter recorded students’ reactions to the event as well as the cancellation of class on that day.

And we’ve covered countless other news events … And we have no plans to stop now.

During this trying time of uncertainty and distrust in the media, we here at The Reporter vow to remain an up to date, reliable and trustworthy news source for students here at MNSU.

We promise to be the best place for students to get news that they can count on, whether it is COVID-19, the presidential elections, or the appointment of a new university president.

While the times may be different and the words on the page may change, for almost 100 years The Reporter has been here for students, and we will continue to do so in this upcoming year.

In the coming months, remember that the history of our university is told in the pages of our newspaper. So whether you are reading a quick update on our social media page, or picking up a print issue and smelling the distinct ink on the page, know that you are reading the story of MNSU.