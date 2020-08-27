Registered student organizations fair showcases campus life

Jenna Peterson ® News Editor|

For years, it’s been tradition for the Minnesota State University, Mankato’s student activities organization to host the Registered Student Organization Involvement Fair. This fair allows all students to join campus organizations that pertain to their interests. MNSU currently has more than 200 RSOs, and the number continues to climb.

This year looked different for the fair due to COVID, but the university’s Student Affairs division still found a way for students to meet new friends. In order to comply with social distancing, each day this week hosted a different area of organizations, such as sports, faith and community engagement.

Karen Anderson, Assistant Director of Student Activities, helped create an environment for the fair that would incorporate social distancing and safe COVID precautions. To do so, a section of the campus mall was fenced off for the fair to keep only a small group of people together.

Before entering the fair, Anderson explained, “Students have to scan their MavCard to both control the amount of people and to instantly give the student’s name and email to the RSOs to limit unnecessary contact.”

Anderson compared the fair from last year to now and mentioned that, in some ways, it’s the same.

“The only big difference is having to control our area and allowing only so many people at once,” she said. “We actually like spreading out the activities based on the day; it helps students plan out when to go.”

With only two days left of the fair, it’s important for students to know there are still groups out there for them to join. Organizations such as Maverick League of Legends Club will meet virtually for students to continue to interact and see each other in a safe way.

Students Activities is planning to have another RSO Fair later in September in order to attract more students.

Header photo: In this file photo, a student interacts with a member of a local group at a campus Community Engagement Fair Sept. 4, 2019 in Mankato, Minn. The RSO fair held this year made sure to follow COVID-19 social distancing procedures set in place by the University. (File photo)