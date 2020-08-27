‘WAP’: Insensitive or empowering?

Jenna Peterson ® News Editor |

Ever since Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion dropped “WAP”, everyone has been putting their two cents in.

Despite some backlash, such as from ‘female expert’ Ben Shapiro himself, the song has received a large amount of praise. TikTok is one of the largest platforms where people are hearing a snippet of the song with thousands of videos using it. There’s already a dance to it as well!

Personally, I had only heard the song on TikTok until recently when I sat down and listened to the full song. After looking at the lyrics and listening to the song a few more times, I can say that this song is a feminist anthem for numerous reasons.

First, I would like to point out the way in which women have been described in all genres of songs for decades. They’ve been sexualized in each and every way possible, and men talk about using them for only sexual pleasure. It’s become the new norm, and women are taking notice.

Secondly, in recent years female artists have started to incorporate their own confidence through their music, and Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion are no different. Ever since they hit the music scene, they’ve made sure that they couldn’t be ignored.

Throughout the song, the two talk about their sexual pleasures and what they expect when with a man. They want to normalize women owning what they enjoy and talking about sex in a positive way.

Growing up, I was always shown through the media that a woman being comfortable with herself in such a provocative way was something to not be proud of, and I know I’m not the only one who was taught that. With the bashing of women sexuality being a huge part of media, I’m glad to see women taking back what is theirs.

All in all, I believe this song will continue to show people that women are tired of being told what not to do, and will continue to own who they are.

Fortunately, Cardi and Megan will continue to write songs that empower not only themselves, but all women and change the music industry.

