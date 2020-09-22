New binge-worthy Netflix additions on the way

Sydney Berggren ® Staff Writer |

It appears as if Netflix is adding new movies and TV shows — whether company produced or outsider — to their lineup every day. This summer introduced many great titles, including “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” which brought attention from many college students.

MNSU freshman Rain Crawford loved watching it, stating, “It brought a lot of nostalgia, and it was fun to watch ‘The Legend of Korra’ for the first time” as well.

Netflix’s new documentary “The Social Dilemma,” was also popularized in these past few months. The movie is a dramatized commentary on social media’s effects on mental health and politics, and how it can be easily exploited for financial gain.

Currently, Netflix is in the process of releasing many films and series that tackle uncomfortable issues, such as the gentrification of a historically black neighborhood as shown in “Residue.” The movie follows a young filmmaker named Jay who visits his hometown of Washington D.C. to find inspiration for a script about his childhood, only to see that his hometown has been massively gentrified, and his childhood friends scattered.

In addition to “Residue,” Netflix is soon to add “Grand Army,” a mini-series following five Gen. Z high school students in their fight against racial, sexual, and economic discrimination. Their fight for survival and success frames who they are and who they will become in this ever-changing world. Season 1 is set to be released on Oct. 16.

One more in this line of difficult topics is “Dick Johnson is Dead,” a film by writer and director Kirsten Johnson. The film shows different ways Johnson has imagined her father –who acts as himself- could die. The tone is simultaneously lighthearted and heart-wrenching as Johnson ultimately prepares for her father’s inevitable death. This will be put on Netflix on Oct. 2.

Other notable additions include “Enola Holmes,” a movie starring Millie Bobby Brown that follows Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister on a quest to find her brother using her own fantastic wits, “Challenger: the Final Flight,” a four-episode docuseries on the events surrounding the iconic space shuttle explosion, and “The Devil all the Time,” a movie filled with twisted characters and themes of religion, abuse of power, and evil. Netflix has been leaning towards media that makes you think recently, and these next few additions are no exception.

Header photo: Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year, helping cement its status as one of the world’s most essential services in times of isolation or crisis. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)