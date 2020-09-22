Maverick spotlight: Volleyball’s Mara Quam

De’Vonte Bradley ® Staff Writer |

Mara Quam is a senior at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Last season, Quam was named to the NSIC Volleyball All-Conference Second team for the second consecutive time and NSIC All-Academic team.

What is your major?

Sports Management with a minor in marketing.

Any clubs or organizations you are a part of?

Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

What do you like most about MNSU?

The people, campus and all facilities that MNSU has.

Highlights of your career this far?

The highlights of my career so far are probably the St. Cloud games. The past two years we played them going into five sets and winning both. Traveling to Japan and Brazil. Unexpectedly breaking the digs record for a season.

Has volleyball always been your No. 1 choice?

Volleyball has always been one of my top two favorite sports. In high school, I bounced between volleyball, basketball and track & field.

Three words to describe you?

Selfless, outgoing and light-minded.

What is most important to you?

My family and friends are most important to me.

What tops your list of pet peeves?

My biggest pet peeve is when people do not use their manners (saying please and thank you) and are disrespectful to others without reason.

If you did not have to sleep, what would you do with the extra time?

I would like to go home and be with my family.

What skill would you like to master?

Piano.

If all jobs had the same pay and hours, what job would you like to have?

I have always thought it would be cool to be a YouTube influencer. Or I would like to start my own business someday.

Who inspires you to be better in life?

My parents.

What is something you will NEVER do again?

I will never try eating seafood or anything that comes from water.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

I would choose to be able to put myself in other bodies whenever I want and live their lives for a day.

If you could witness any event past, present or future, what would it be?

I would either go back to watch the Olympics or attend one in the future; watch my parents wedding and reception, or I would also go to Juice Wrld’s concert before he passed away.

Header photo from Reporter Archives.