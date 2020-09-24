New tunes from AJR, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys

Sydney Berggren ® Staff Writer |

Music has the ability to form emotions and move people, undeniably and often. With classes being online and quarantines still taking place, this is the perfect time to find new music.

Freshman Carlie Tvedt said of the band AJR’s most recent releases “Bang!” and “Bummerland,” “The energy is so amazing,” and described how she enjoyed getting lost in their music on long drives.

Bridgit O’Brien, a senior, said she also was a fan of their music and enjoyed the recent release of “Bummerland” as well.

AJR’s newest release is something we can all relate too: “Bummerland” describes the thought processes involved with living through a quarantine, with lines like, “It’s sad but I’ve been alone for too long / so I keep getting haircuts,” that show the struggles that can come with isolation, but still encourages listeners to keep their heads up, with lines like “give a cheer / ‘case you’re only going up from here.”

DEMI LOVATO, MARSHMELLO

Demi Lovato and Marshmello recently collaborated on a song that also touches on how difficult being happy can be in the world’s current situation. The song, entitled, “OK not to be OK,” spreads a message encompassed mostly by its title.

With lyrics like, “You feel too exhausted to pray,” “Lately you’re secluded,” and “No control, it’s out of your hands,” the singer and DJ describe things that many people may be feeling, especially recently, and then round it out with a repetitive chorus of “It’s ok not to be ok,” which is a sentiment that many needed.

ALICIA KEYS

A recent and anticipated release came from Alicia Keys on Sept. 18. The singer’s self-titled album was originally scheduled to be released Mar. 20, then May 15, and then was finally delayed until this past Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She released a few singles off the album along the way, including “Underdog,” a song about underestimated people who exceed expectations which quickly became popular. Keys’ album reverts to her earlier R&B style and holds themes of different social issues through her own experiences. This is her seventh album.

If these artists aren’t what you’re into, Spotify posts weekly ‘New music Friday’, where newly released songs are put out on the music platform. The app also caters to music you already listen to, recommending both songs and artists.

Header photo: This cover image released by RCA Records shows “Alicia” the latest release by Alicia Keys. The album, out Friday, features several guest stars, including Jill Scott, Miguel, Khalid, Snoh Aalegra, Sampha, Diamond Platnumz and Ed Sheeran, who co-wrote the single “Underdog.” (RCA Records via AP)