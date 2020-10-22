Senator Spotlight: Audrey Hopwood

This week’s senator spotlight is on Audrey Hopwood. She is currently a senior at Minnesota State University, Mankato majoring in Biomedical science and pre-dental and a major in medical laboratory science with a minor in health communication.

Hopwood was recently elected into the position of Off-Campus senator and is on the Diversity and Inclusion and the Student Affairs committees. She stated, “I wanted to become a Senator because I want all the students to be heard and have a voice as well for off campus students.”

Hopwood believes the University can put the on-campus students as a priority over the off-campus students, so she wants to help out those students by being a voice to administration.

Currently, in her position, Hopwood is working on providing parking passes for those who live off campus, but work an on campus job. She started looking into this because she noticed that students who work late on campus jobs may have to walk long ways to their car in the dark.

The bus routes only run until 10 pm, leaving students vulnerable in the dark on campus. Providing parking passes closer to their work will give them the safety and security they should feel while on campus.

While her work has just begun, there is much in store Hopwood will achieve while holding her Senator position.

Header photo courtesy of MNSU Student Government.