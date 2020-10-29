Movies You Need to Watch This Halloween

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween this year while staying safe? Gather a couple of friends, popcorn, and candy and have a Halloween themed movie night! Fellow Minnesota State University, Mankato students also pitched in about their favorire Halloween movies.

Use this as a guide to which movies you want in your lineup. First, we’ll dive into a couple of the best horror movies of Halloween.

Halloween (1978)

The aptly named, Halloween, is one of the best horror movies you can watch on this frightening holiday, as the infamous Michael Meyers goes on a rampage of killing after escaping from a court hearing. This film is thrilling, scary, and doesn’t fail to make you sleep with your lights on.

The Shining (1980)

This horror movie classic shows writer Jack Torrance, portrayed by Jack Nicholson, fail to see his writing go anywhere. The only way he thinks he can fix it, is by terrorizing his family. The story, written by Stephen King, guarantees to keep you on the edge of your seat

Despite the associations with Halloween, it isn’t only about being scared to your limit. Let’s take a look at some of the comedy films you can choose from.

Beetlejuice (1988)

After house owners Barabara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they are stuck haunting their own house and are unable to leave. When a new family buys their house, they make an attempt to scare them out, but find themselves unsuccessful.

This film, that stars Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder, is a comedy classic when it comes to Halloween and is a go-to for many.

“Beetlejuice is a great introduction into spooky movies while also being super creative and funny,” said MNSU senior Hannah Smith, a biology major.

Hubie Halloween (2020)

This Netflix original released at the beginning of this month stars Adam Sandler who plays Hubie Dubois, the Halloween Helper. Hubie is the butt of many practical jokes, but suddenly finds himself in the middle of a murder invesitagation. This new movie also stars Kevin James, Rob Schenider, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Buscemi, and many more.

If you’re looking to go more of the family friendly route, then look no further. These movies are great if you’d rather sit back and relax and enjoy the show.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

This classic family friendly film guarantees a great time for the whole family, or even with just a few friends. Three witches from Salem, Massachusetts, claim a young girl and take her life for their own youth and immortality. 300 years later, the witches are resurrected and try to acclimate to the 20th century but find themselves lost at a costume party on the night of Halloween.

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown is a classic family Disney movie that proves to be enjoyable for anyone. A family follows their grandma back to Halloweentown where they find they not only come from a family of witches, but they are also in a battle with the threats of evil who are trying to take over the world.

“It’s a fun movie that brings back the excitement of Halloween from when I was a kid,” said Marissa Buldoc, an MNSU senior.