Michael Krizz: Mixing Music and School to Create Sick Beats

Michael Krizz, an aspiring musician who mainly focuses on Afrobeats, says his favorite accomplishment is chasing his dreams.

“Some people say I’m good, some people say I’m not good, some people say I’m getting better,” Krizz says. “I don’t really listen to the people who said ‘don’t do it.’ I keep on going.”

“And right now they love my music more. The path that I chose I didn’t give in,” he said. “So I feel like it’s my achievement because, right now, so many people love my music. And they just vibe with me. They love what I do.”

Krizz adapted this mindset from his role model, Ayodeji Balogun, who is professionally known as Wizkid.

“My role model also came from nothing. Each time I read about him or watch him tell his story, it inspires me to do more and to keep chasing, to keep moving,” he said. “Even when a plan doesn’t go the way you want it to go,” he said. “You just have to keep going and that’s what I learned from him.”

One of the hardships that pushes Krizz backwards is trying to keep good grades while making music. He says balancing the two — sometimes by completing assignments at the last minute — can be stressful.

“There are times where I have to work with a producer to help me on my beats and I have a class at that moment, so it’s like, ‘What do I do?’” he says. “It’s been hard to balance both. I just think about how I’m going to graduate soon, so that won’t be much of a struggle afterwards.”

Another aspect Krizz struggles with is how, at this stage in his career, he is trying to build himself up in his music and be known. With Krizz putting a hold on live performances for now, making his name known isn’t always easy.

“Writing my lyrics can be kind of hard for me to do, so I have to hear the beats over and over and over again,” he says. “Then I’ll sleep and wake up and do it all over again. It’s difficult to find a way for people to like it.”

When asked where he sees himself five years from now Krizz simply replied, “I am a legend. … I feel like in the next five years from now, I’ll have marked my name globally. I want to use my music to touch so many people, change so many lives, motivate so many people.”

Krizz will soon be dropping a love song as well as an EP filled with six songs. These are scheduled for release in January 2021, and will be available on all streaming platforms.

As Krizz stated, “I have things coming up. From now until next year I have plans. More music coming out, more videos coming out, more content coming out.”