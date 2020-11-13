Quick Dorm Foods: Cobbler-in-a-Mug Recipe

Saturday, November 14, 2020
If you’re an early riser like myself, eating on weekend mornings can be difficult with the dining hall not opening until later in the morning. I’ve become a fan of this fiber and protein-packed berry cobbler in-a-mug to get me up and moving and keep me satisfied until lunch. This simple meal is easy enough for anyone to make, and is accessible for dorm use!

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp milk (approx. ¼ inch in mug)
  • ½ cup instant oats (8 heaping spoon-fulls)
  • 1 egg OR 4 scoops plain or vanilla Greek yogurt 
  • 1 spoon-full sweetener of choice (honey, maple syrup, agave, etc.)
  • Handful of your berry choice
  • Optional – dash of cinnamon
  • Optional – 1 scoop of protein powder + extra tbsp of milk for an extra boost
  • Optional – Scoop of your preferred nut butter (PB, almond, sunflower, etc.) for another protein option + some flavor

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients excluding the berries in your mug (or bowl) and stir.
  2. Add your berries and gently mix.
  3. Microwave for 2 minutes, then check. If in a mug, will most likely need another minute.
  4. Remove carefully, as the mug will be quite hot.

Enjoy!

