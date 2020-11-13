Quick Dorm Foods: Cobbler-in-a-Mug Recipe

If you’re an early riser like myself, eating on weekend mornings can be difficult with the dining hall not opening until later in the morning. I’ve become a fan of this fiber and protein-packed berry cobbler in-a-mug to get me up and moving and keep me satisfied until lunch. This simple meal is easy enough for anyone to make, and is accessible for dorm use!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp milk (approx. ¼ inch in mug)

½ cup instant oats (8 heaping spoon-fulls)

1 egg OR 4 scoops plain or vanilla Greek yogurt

1 spoon-full sweetener of choice (honey, maple syrup, agave, etc.)

Handful of your berry choice

Optional – dash of cinnamon

Optional – 1 scoop of protein powder + extra tbsp of milk for an extra boost

Optional – Scoop of your preferred nut butter (PB, almond, sunflower, etc.) for another protein option + some flavor

Directions:

Combine all ingredients excluding the berries in your mug (or bowl) and stir. Add your berries and gently mix. Microwave for 2 minutes, then check. If in a mug, will most likely need another minute. Remove carefully, as the mug will be quite hot.

Enjoy!