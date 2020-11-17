MNSU Offering ‘Alternative Spring Break’

COVID-19 is not stopping Minnesota State University, Mankato students from attending Alternative Spring Break, which is a cheap alternative for students who want to make the most of their spring break.

MNSU’s Alternative Spring Break is more community-service based than just travel, potentially making it a great resume builder.

“The Alternative Spring Break Trip is going to take place locally this year in Mankato,” said Alexander Trewartha, coordinator for the Alternative Spring Break. “This will make it a safe and free trip for any students looking to attend.”

Trewartha said he wanted to make sure nobody was excluded from these activities, even if they’re not in Mankato.

“Myself and two other student leaders are planning a variety of in-person and virtual service opportunities,” he said. “We are also planning a mix of social events that are virtual and in-person as well. Students that will stay in the Mankato area or decide to go home will have the opportunity to join us throughout the week.”

Third-year biomedical sciences major Ornella Malm said, “I really haven’t ever given the alternative spring break much consideration, as I usually go to Florida with my friends. This year is a little different though and I might attend, given the current circumstances we are living through.”

Given the circumstances with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Malm is among many students who are re-planning their spring breaks.

Malm also added, “I think it could be a fun way to spend spring break. I have to stay in the Mankato area for my new job, so I’m thinking about doing it because it likely is going to be a safe alternative, rather than going to the beach with higher concentrations of people.”

Sari Rimawi, a fourth-year international business major, said, “I am graduating this spring, so I am thinking about attending this. I transferred into this university from a community college, so I haven’t really heard much about it in previous years, but it sounds like something that could be pretty fun with my friends.”

Alternative Spring Break begins on March 8th, 2021 and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students who are interested or have any questions are encouraged to sign up through the Community Engagement page by January 29th, 2021. Alexander Trewartha can be contacted at alexander.trewartha@mnsu.edu.