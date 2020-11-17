Theater: “Angel Street” Opening this Week!

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Theater Department will open “Angel Street” on Wednesday in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.

The Theatre Department advertises the play as a mystery, with Bella, Mr. Manningham’s wife, being questioned by a Scottish detective. He then informs Bella he believes Mr. Manningham to be a dangerous man, leaving Bella in an uncomfortable situation.

Director Heather Hamilton says she was most excited for audiences to see the good guys winning.

“We live in a time where there is a lot of deception going on and a lot of people being deceived,” Hamilton says “One of the reasons I’m having so much fun with this show is that everybody sees the bad guy is truly the bad guy, and everybody gathers together to help save them.”

“I want people to know there are bad guys and people who come together and help each other can win,” Hamilton added “When people come together to help and believe what is in front of their very eyes, then we can make everything better.”

Hamilton says her favorite part of “Angel Street” is the mood.

“The set, the light, the sound and the costumes come together to create a really, really cool environment. It’s not specifically Victorian, but kind of close to it. The actors react and interact with that environment really, really well to create this awesome mood.”

COVID-19 also brought additional hardships for this production, including a month’s worth of rehearsals and the casting of an entire additional cast.

“We have two separate casts for this show in case somebody drops. It’s sort of like directing two plays at once, and that’s been a challenge. Luckily, everyone I’m working with is amazing and they are just taking ownership of things and making it work and being flexible.,” stated Hamilton.

When asked how she thought the cast and crew were handling all the modifications they had to make due to the pandemic, Hamilton praised all of them.

“They’re resilient, they’re creative, and they’re fluid and just being tough and not complaining.”

Hamilton appeared optimistic about the pandemic as well.

“Any changes we had to make to the curriculum or our shows, that’s a drag,” she says. “But it’s not that big of a deal. I’m worried about our neighbors.”

“This show is really fun. It’s the kind of show where you root for the good guys.” she says. “But with that said, it’s also about scary stuff. It’s about domestic violence and gaslighting. It’s heavy, but it’s fun to have a show where the bad guy is so clearly the bad guy that nobody is in question and the audience is not being gaslighted. The audience looks at this guy and knows he’s lying, and I just wish there was more of that type of clarity in our country.”Angel Street runs November 18-21 at 7:30 p.m. and November 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. in the Andreas Theater. Tickets can be purchased in the Box Office or online.