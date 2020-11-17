Sports To Return: Hockey, Hoops, Wrestling Teams Prepare for Action

As our fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato is coming to an end, the beginning of winter sports is just around the corner.

The women’s hockey team begins its long-awaited season Friday and Saturday when it hosts the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. The Mavericks look to take their first win against the Bulldogs since 2016 in these home-game matchups.

Following this, the men’s hockey team will travel to Bemidji State University in a matchup between two of the top three ranked WCHA teams. The games that were originally scheduled for Nov. 20 and 21. have . been moved to Sunday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 23. The games will start at 5:07 p.m. and 3:07 p.m., respectively.

MNSU’s athletic department on Monday posted new rules and regulations for hockey game attendance. As noted in its statement, “With rising COVID-19 case rates, no fans will be admitted for home men’s and women’s hockey games scheduled through the end of the 2020 calendar year.”

Despite the lack of a live crowd, fans will be able to watch the games online through FloHockey with a subscription. Other options for Maverick fans include listening to home games on the radio with KTOE 1420-AM or watching Charter-Spectrum’s cable channel 826.

Women’s basketball starts its season as the New Year eclipses, when it takes on Bemidji State University 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the Taylor Center. When the two teams met last year, the Mavericks won 84-62.

Men’s basketball will have a similar start to its season as they take on Bemidji State University men’s team immediately following the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. in the Taylor Center. The Mavericks beat the Beavers in last season’s meeting 87-60.

Lastly, the MNSU wrestling team will start its season with a match against Minot State University. MNSU holds an undefeated record of 8-0 against the Beavers as it looks to continue that streak 7 p.m. Jan. 7.