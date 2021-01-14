Women’s Basketball Prepares for Home Opener vs Wayne State

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

The MSU (2-2) women’s basketball team is looking forward to their home opener against Wayne State College (1-3).

The Mavericks are 11-19 all time against WSC, but come out on top in recent history winning the last four straight meetings. The last matchup between the two teams, the Mavericks scored a whopping 93 points. In this matchup, Tayla Stuttley scored a career high 21 points, going 7-16 in FG, and 5-9 in 3-pointers.

The Mavericks are coming off of a split series against the Augustana University Vikings, their win coming in a close overtime battle.

Joey Batt highlighted the series for the Mavericks, scoring a career high 28 points, and 38 total over the weekend. Batt leads the Mavericks in total points scored with 74 through four games. Batt also sits at fourth in the NSIC in points per game with 18.5.

The Wildcats are going into this road series after taking a pair of losses from Concordia-St. Paul, allowing almost 200 points over two games.

Senior Tayla Stuttley stands at second in points behind Batt, with 57 total points scored, averaging 14.3 per game. Stuttley scored a season high 18 points in Saturday’s loss against Augustana, and followed it up with 17 points in Sunday’s overtime win.

Senior forward Brooke Tonsfeldt leads the Mavericks in rebounds, with 12 offensive and 24 defensive for 36 total. This is good enough to average 9 rebounds per game over four games.

Leading point scorer for the Wildcats, Erin Norling, will be a key player to watch in this series. Norling sits just behind Batt in points per game at fifth in the NSIC. Norling has 72 points in 4 games, averaging 18 points per game.

As a team, the Mavericks have scored 298 total points over four games, averaging 74.5 points per game, while the defense is allowing 76.5 per game. The WIldcats, on the other hand, have scored 280 total points, averaging 70 points per game and their defense allowing 84.8 per game.

Tip-off for Friday’s meeting is at 6 PM, and Saturday’s tip-off is set for 3 PM.

