Mavs to Take on No. 3 Ohio State University

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor

Women’s hockey gets back into action this weekend after a week off when they travel to Ohio State University to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes.

The Mavericks hold a 4-7-1 record on the year, while the Buckeyes are at 6-4-0 through their first 10 games.

The last time MSU played, they had a two-game sweep against Bemidji State University, when sophomore goaltender Calla Frank recorded her first shutout of the season in a 4-0 win. The Buckeyes are coming off of a split series against the No. 6 University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.

The Mavericks are 14-69-11 against the Buckeyes, losing their last matchup with a score of 1-0.

Freshman forward Jamie Nelson is the leading point scorer for the Mavericks with 4-4-8. Nelson is also tied for first among WCHA rookies in scoring. After missing the series against the University of Wisconsin Badgers, Nelson recorded an assist on the game-winning goal in her first series back against the Bemidji State Beavers

Brittyn Fleming looks to continue her hot streak, being tied for second in points on the team, and a .520 faceoff percentage.

Fleming also leads Minnesota State in shooting percentage with .174 percent.

Kelsey King recorded 3 points, including 2 goals on 12 shots in her series against Bemidji State. King also recorded a career high 8 shots in their most recent game against the Beavers.

Calla Frank holds 2.62 goals against average and .909 save percentage over nine games this season. Frank is coming off of one of the best series of her career against Bemidji State University, stopping 41 of 42 across the weekend, and recording her first shutout of the year.

OSU have outscored their opponents 20-19. Jenna Buglioni leads this effort as the leading goal scorer with four goals through 10 games. Buglioni is also tied for total points on the year with Madison Bizal, who each have 7.

