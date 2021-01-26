eSports Open for Gamers Once Again

Bailey Brendel ® Staff Writer |

After having to close its doors due to COVID-19 regulations, the Minnesota State University, Mankato eSports facility will be able to reopen for gamers of all kinds starting Jan. 25. The eSports facility is located in Wissink Hall 121, inside the IT solutions center.

The area facilitates many different types of gaming equipment and games. Inside they have lots of equipment including 16 Alienware PC gaming stations, a 32-inch monitor, two Nintendo switches, and Xbox controllers. They also have many games including, CS: GO, League of Legends, Madden NFL, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros.

“I am looking forward to being able to play with my teammates and getting to play with them in person instead of online like we have been doing for some practices,” said eSports team member, Noah Micke. “It is a whole different vibe when you are actually playing with people instead of just talking over the internet, so I am really looking forward to it.”

With COVID-19 the team will be having protocols in place to ensure everyone’s safety. The facility will only be allowing every other machine to be used, or seven students in at a designated time that they register for.

Upon walking in the students must show their phone to indicate that they have filled out the MSU self-screening checklist to ensure they are virus free. After they are finished with their one-hour time slot, students must use the wipes provided to them to clean the equipment off.

While this facility is open to the student population, it is also used by the eSports teams. These teams consist of groups of five to seven students who make up each of the four teams. There are teams for Madden NFL, CS: GO, League of Legends, and Rocket League.

“Their season just started, and the League of Legends team competed this past Saturday and will continue to compete until around the middle of February,” says Jacqueline Lamm, head coach for the eSports team.

“I would probably say my favorite part about being in eSports is that it is just ever changing as nothing is ever the same with the games or with the industry,” said Micke. “So being a part of something like this, especially in the college landscape where it is growing even more and is becoming more of an official part of the school and being a part of that is fun.”

The eSports facility will be open for all students to schedule a time Tuesday through Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. If these times do not work for students, they can email esports@mnsu.edu for more information.

