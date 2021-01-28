Cooking in the Kitchen with Sydney: Walnut Bark

Sydney Berggren ® Staff Writer |

Getting back into the swing of classes after a month off can be difficult, but these easy and quick snack recipes are sure to energize you for a long day of work.

Why did I come up with these recipes? Weirdly enough, I was sent back to school this semester with a Costco-sized bag of walnuts. And while I enjoy walnuts, well, have you seen a Costco-sized bag of nuts? It’s a lot.

So, I have two recipes this week that incorporate walnuts, and both have less than four necessary ingredients, making it easy for a tasty snack while not breaking the bank.

Chocolate Walnut Bark:

A handful of chopped walnuts

About ½ cup of chocolate of your choice (I used 4 Lindor truffles, but feel free to use any chocolate you desire)

½ tbsp of butter or oil

Salt (to taste)

This Chocolate Walnut Bark is relatively simple to make. Pour your choice of chocolate and oil into a microwave safe bowl and heat for 30 second intervals while stirring in between each.

Be sure to do it in intervals, or you are apt to scorch the chocolate.

Once the mixture is warm, add in the nuts. Then, pour the gooey goodness on a plate that will fit in your freezer and sprinkle with salt.

Place the plate in the freezer for about 20 minutes, then remove it, break the bark into pieces, and keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

This next recipe is just as tasty as the one above, but suited more for those who prefer cinnamon to chocolate. This treat consists of easy candied walnuts, the basis of the recipe coming from twopeasandtheirpod.com, but edited to fit college students means better.

Cinnamon and Sugar Swirl Walnut Bark:

A handful of chopped walnuts

1 tbsp of water

¼ cup of sugar

Salt (to taste)

Cinnamon (to taste)

Pour the water and sugar into a microwave safe bowl and microwave at 15 second intervals, stirring in between, until sugar is incorporated. This should be about 4 intervals, or one full minute.

Add walnuts and however much salt and cinnamon feel right to you. Stir, then continue the microwave intervals until walnuts are fully coated (about another full minute).

Pour onto a plate, with parchment paper on top for easier removal, ensuring walnuts are spread out. Cool for about 15 minutes, or until hardened. They will save for up to 3 weeks in a sealed container, or up to 2 months in the freezer.

Candied walnuts can be enjoyed many ways: to snack (my preference), on salads, baked into banana bread, or perhaps as a topping for oatmeal or yogurt. Enjoy however you happen to prefer them!

