Sunday, January 31, 2021
Family Members Allowed to Attend Games

Daniel McElroy 0 Comments

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |
Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor |

Families of Maverick athletes wll be phased in as the first to attend athletic events on campus, beginning Friday, Jan. 29. 

In an announcement on Wednesday, President Davenport stated that athletic events will start allowing limited fan attendance for all sports, that will be extended to only the families of the teams playing. 

Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman stated, “We are excited about this opportunity to offer this phased implementation of allowing spectators back into our home events…”

Attendance will be limited to no more than 150 people.

