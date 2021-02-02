Mavs Wrestling Fall to No. 1 Huskies

Jack Ritacco ® Staff Writer |

The Minnesota state men’s wrestling team fell short to st. Cloud State this past Thursday on the road with a 25-13 loss. This is the Mavericks twelfth loss to the Huskies in the last ten years. St. Cloud has been one of the best wrestling programs in the NSIC and it showed in their victory over the Mavericks.

Going into the match, both teams were 3-0 and ready to add a fourth victory to their name while claiming the 2nd spot in the standings.

No. 9 Trenton Mcmanus took the mat with a victory over Praxton Creese of 8-3 to add a fourth win to his name this season.

No. 2 Kyle Rathman tied St. Cloud with a major decision of 8-0 over Garret Aldrich, putting the score at 7-7.

Cooper Siebrecht helped the Mavericks take the lead with a sudden death overtime with Coby Njos which resulted in a 5-3 win, which put the Mavericks up 10-7 on St. Cloud.

Things got tough for the Mavericks after that win with only winning one out of the next five matches.

Devin Fitzpatrick won over Michael Smith with a fall which gave St. Cloud a 13-10 lead. The Mavericks rallied back with a win for Trevor Turriff taking down Devin Donovan 5-3. The Mavericks looked like they could have the momentum but William Pitzner took a small victory over Dylan Butts of 7-2.

Noah Ryan helped St. Cloud stay in the lead with a win over Matt Blome of 7-3 to put the Huskies up 19-13 on the Mavericks. Kameron Teacher sealed the deal over David Griffet with a fall that gave the Huskies the win of 25-13.

