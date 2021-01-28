MSU Hopes to Extend Win Streak at Home against Cougars

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

The Minnesota State men’s basketball team will start their home stretch this weekend in a one game series against the Sioux Falls Cougars.

The Mavericks are 6-2 overall going into this weekend with a 5-1 record in their division. They sit at the second spot in the standings in the NSIC South division, just behind their opponents, the Cougars, who are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in their division.

MSU has won their last three straight meetings while spending the last two weeks on the road.

The Mavericks are ahead in the all-time record against USF with a 19-6 record, although only 2-3 in the last five. The Mavs won their last meeting against the Cougars in the NSIC tournament by a score of 60-59.

The Mavericks sit at third in the NSIC in defensive scoring with 68.4 points allowed, and fourth in the NSIC in rebounds with 38.4 rebounds over eight games. A large part of MSU’s success on defense is due to 6’10” senior Kelby Kramer who leads the Mavericks in blocks with 17 over eight games, and is second on the team in rebounds with 43.

Qunicy Anderson, the Mavs leading scorer, will try to continue to impress this weekend with 128 total points scored over eight games, averaging 16 points per game. Anderson is shooting at a .484 field goal percentage.

Malik Willingham is coming off his most consistent series of the year, leading the Mavericks in scoring on Saturday with 20 points, and another 17 points on Sunday. Willingham is just behind Anderson in scoring on the Mavs with 106 points this year, averaging 13.3 points per game. Willingham leads the Mavericks in 3-pointers with 21 3-pointers made, good for a .525 percentage, averaging 2.6 3-pointers made per game.

