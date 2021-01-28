Mavericks take on Huskies in non-conference Contest

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Following the cancellation of the series against the top team in the standings, Sioux Falls, the Mavericks women’s basketball team gets ready to travel to St. Cloud to take on the Huskies in a non-conference series.

The Huskies were scheduled to play against MSU, Moorhead, but were also cancelled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

MSU is 43-63 all-time against SCSU, while losing the last two meetings between the teams and 4-6 in the last 10.

The Mavericks sit at fifth in the NSIC south division standings with a 4-4 overall record so far this season, while 3-3 in conference play, and the Huskies are playing with a 5-3 overall record and 2-2 in conference play, good for third in the NSIC north division.

MSU has split each series they’ve played this season, while performing better on the latter half of the weekend, going 3-1 in game two of the series.

Scoring comes strong with the Mavericks as they rank fourth in the NSIC in points scored, averaging 74.4 points per game, although they lack in defense, ranking fourteenth in the conference while allowing 74.6 points per game. The Mavs have made the second most field goals in the NSIC at 216, good for .361 percent.

The St. Cloud State University Huskies don’t quite match up to the Mavericks in scoring, averaging just 68.3 points per game. That being said, they lead the NSIC in defense while allowing only 56.1 points per game.

Tayla Stuttley leads the Mavericks in scoring with 109 total points scored, averaging 13.6 points per game. Stuttley has made 41 field goals through eight games, shooting a .436 percent. She also has 43 rebounds on the year, with 11 offensive and 32 defensive rebounds.

Joey Batt looks to break her cold streak against the Huskies.

Just behind Stuttley in scoring is Rachel Shumski with 107 total points, averaging 13.4 points per game. Shumski leads the team in rebounds with 56 total, 19 offensive and 37 defensive. Shumski is coming off a 30 point weekend against the Southwest Minnesota State University Mustangs, and looks to continue her hot streak against the Huskies.

Following Joey Batt’s career-high 28 points scored against Augustana University in early January, she has struggled to find double digit points scored in the second half of the season thus far. Batt has just 25 points scored in the last four games played, Batt will look to bounce back this weekend on the road.

Maddy Olson led the team in assists with 23 on the season and recorded a career-high eight rebounds in last Saturday’s meeting with SMSU.

