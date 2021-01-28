Turriff, Mavericks take on No. 1-ranked Huskies on the Road

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

In the most important meeting of the year thus far, the No. 11 Minnesota State wrestling team is set to face the No. 1 St. Cloud State University Huskies.

MSU’s wrestlers are thinking ahead to what they need to accomplish in order to take down the top ranked wrestlers in the nation, as the two squads sit atop the NSIC standings with the Mavericks at 3-0, and the Huskies at 2-0.

The Mavericks are 0-11 in the last ten years against the Huskies, with the Mavericks losing the last matchup 33-3 last February, with Trenton McManus picking up the lone win for the Mavs.

This is the Mavericks third 3-0 start in the last ten years, looking to extend it to 4-0 for the first time since 2014.

No. 2-ranked wrestler at 149 pounds in the nation Kyle Rathman is also looking to extend his overall record to 4-0, and improve his all-time record to 81-19 as a Maverick. This season, Rathman has one decision win, one major decision win, and one win by fall.

Trenton McManus holds the No. 10 rank at 125 pounds and holds a 3-0 record in this shortened season, hoping to improve to 4-0 following tonight’s meet against Paxton Crease.

No. 3-ranked Trevor Turriff is also 3-0 on the year, with two decision wins and one major decision win.

Another notable competitor for the Mavericks is Kolbe O’Brien who stands tall at 3-0 with 2 wins by decision and one win by fall. O’Brien will go toe-to-toe with No. 4-ranked wrestler, Joey Bianchini, who is 2-0 on the year.

Brody Nielsen stays undefeated through two matches this year in extra matches against Augustana and Upper Iowa.

St. Cloud State University rosters seven ranked wrestlers, including four rank No. 1 wrestlers.

Garrett Vos, the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 133 is 1-0 on the season, and will be looking to improve against Brock Luthens, who is 2-1 on the year.

165 pound wrestler, Devin Fitzpatrick, sits at rank No. 4 and is 2-0 on the year. Fitzpatrick will face the 2-1 Michael Smith on the mat.

No. 11 William Pitzner is 2-0 at 184 pounds this year, and looks to extend this lead against MSU’s Dylan Butts (1-2).

197 pound wrestler, Noah Ryan, is ranked at No. 4 is 2-0 on the year, as Matt Blome (2-1) attempts to ruin his streak.

Header photo courtesy of Maverick Athletics.

