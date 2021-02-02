Another Sweep: King’s Performance helps the Mavs Sweep the Beavers for the Second time this Season

Jack Ritacco ® Staff Writer |

The Minnesota State’s women’s hockey team swept state rivals Bemidji State with two overtime victories. For the first time this season, fans were allowed at the games in Mankato.

Sophomore Kelsey King led the team to their win on Friday with an overtime goal in the 1-0 win. King came out of the weekend with two goals and one assist while leading the team in points with 12.

Coach Harrington commented in a press conference after Saturday’s game that he told Kelsey to “simplify her game” which has without a doubt made an impact as she leads the team in points.

Saturday’s win was a tough battle, ending at 2-2 in regulation. Jessica Kondas got the game winning goal just 52 seconds into overtime with a great pass from Jamie Nelson to give the Mavericks the win as well as the sweep for the weekend.

Sophomore goaltender Calla Frank, has been sharp lately with a .912 save percentage. The Mavericks battled hard and created a lot of chances in front of the net.

Freshman Nelson, who is one point behind King, has been on her game with getting an assist and goal in Saturday’s game. Jamie and Kelsey who have both been phenomenal lately can help lead the mavericks to the playoffs.

Coming off a big weekend win will help the Mavericks have the focus and determination to beat St. Cloud in their next series. It was a big win as the Mavericks improved their record to 6-9-1 and stay in the fifth position in the WCHA, behind Ohio. The Mavericks have been struggling in the standings but have a couple of games left to make their way up in the standings. Although the Mavericks have played the most games in the WCHA there is still a chance they could come away with a No. 4 spot in the standings. The WCHA is one of the toughest conferences in women’s hockey with the top four out of five teams in the nation being from the WCHA.

While COVID has been a major impact for all sports, the Mavericks is making the most of it by being ready for whatever team is next.

The Mavs will be on the road next weekend, Feb. 5-6 as they play state rival St. Cloud State. St. Cloud is down two spots from the Mavericks in the standings which will help out the Mavericks in the standings if they can come away with another sweep.

As the Mavericks wind down their season, their focus is now on making it to the playoffs and being able to compete with top teams like Wisconsin.

