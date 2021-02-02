Mavs Drop Non-conference Match to BSU

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

In a rescheduled nonconference matchup, the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team fell to conference rival, Bemidji State University.

The Beavers found their first win against the Mavericks since last February, improving their overall record to 6-4-2, with still only two conference games played at 1-1. The Mavericks fell to 9-2-1 overall, and remained at 6-0-0 in conference play.

The Beavers didn’t waste any time getting the scoring started in Friday’s one-game series. Alex Miller fed Alex Ierullo a pass from center ice as Ierullo entered the zone in an odd man rush. Ierullo Took the initial shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle, saved by graduate transfer Ryan Edquist’s leg pad, but Miller followed up for the rebound through Edquist’s five-hole to take a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

MSU found their only goal of the game when the Mavs force a turnover in the neutral zone, that eventually turned into a pass from Nathan Smith behind the net to Jake Livingstone at the faceoff dot, where he and Zach Driscoll faced each other in a stare down, as Livingstone ripped the puck over Driscoll’s shoulder to tie the game at one a piece.

Jake Livingstone (23) scored the only goal for the Mavericks in Friday’s loss against the Bemidji State Beavers.

Two minutes later, BSU’s Lukas Sillinger will take a game misconduct for hitting from behind. Chris Van Os-Show would take a two minute minor roughing penalty in retaliation to Sillinger’s hit, making it a four on four for two minutes, followed by a three minute major powerplay for the Mavericks. Unfortunately, the Mavericks still struggle to find success on the major penalty, an issue that head coach Mike Hastings has previously addressed.

The Beavers found the back of the net just three minutes into the second period following a hooking penalty from Jake Livingstone when Brad Johnson gave a pass over to Ethan Somoza, who gave it back to Johnson for a one-timer from the point that went just past Edquists glove, giving BSU a 2-1 lead.

Bemidji State was able to find their third goal of the night following a turnover in the Mavericks zone, where Ierullo fed a pass to Owen Sillinger in front of the net, sniping it over Edquists glove.

The Beavers scored one more goal at the end of the third period in an empty net, as the Mavs made one more effort to get back into the game.

In a game that the Beavers recorded 23 penalty minutes, the Mavericks powerplay unit, that is the best in the conference, could not find any success in this road matchup.

Up next for the Mavs is No. 8 Bowling Green University (16-4-0), who are coming off of a weekend sweep over the No. 18 Michigan Tech University Huskies.

