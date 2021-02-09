Mavericks Split Series, Drop Overtime meeting with Warriors

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor |

The Minnesota State women’s basketball team (6-5) split their series this weekend against the Winona State Warriors (2-6) in their final games on the road.

The Mavs won the first meeting of the weekend by a score of 76-59 and extended their win streak to three games, but fell to the Warriors in overtime on Saturday, 95-91.

The Mavericks start out the first game of the weekend in a hurry, taking the lead 11-0, and don’t lose the lead for the entire showing. The Mavs extended their lead to 19 points several times throughout the fourth quarter, with the scoring being spread through the whole Mavericks roster.

Tayla Stuttley led the scoring with 15 points and tied for the most rebounds with seven. Brooke Tonsfeldt and Rachel Shumski each recorded 14 points, and Joey Batt ended the day with 12 points and recorded a team-high for the season eight steals.

The Warriors came out on Saturday being a bit more aware of what MSU was capable of. Although the Mavs got on the board first, WSU were not far behind them, and managed to find their first lead of the game when it mattered most, in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks regained the lead by 9 with 55 seconds remaining, but the Warriors scored four times with a layup, free throw, and two 3-pointers to tie the game with 24 seconds remaining. A jumper from each team was missed in the final seconds to push the game into overtime. The Mavs were outscored in overtime 17-13, and dropped the series finale 95-91.

Batt had the game she’s been waiting for, earning 27 points and played 39 minutes, both were the most on the Mavericks. Batt also recorded a season-high for the team with 11 field goals made.

Rylee Menster had the second most on the Mavs with 17 points. Stuttley recorded 11 points of her own and led the team in rebounds with nine.

Header photo: Joey Batt bounced back with 27 points in Saturday's loss against the Warriors.

