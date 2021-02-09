Wrestling Improves to 4-1 with win over UMary

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

The Minnesota State wrestling team took their fourth win of the year against the University of Mary Marauders.

The Mavericks (4-1) who are coming off their first loss of the season against the St. Cloud Huskies looked like their old selves again in their demolition against the Marauders.

MSU started the meet with five straight wins, beginning with Trenton McManus, who is ranked No. 9 in the country at 125 pounds, took an 11-1 major decision over UMary’s Jeremy Leintz and improved his record to 5-0 on the year. Brock Luthens then improved his record to 3-2 after a 5-2 decision over Laken Boese at 133. Kolbe O’Brien beat out Drew Steidler by fall in 4:59 to give the Mavericks a 13-0 lead going into Kyle Rathman’s duel. Rathman, ranked No. 2 in the nation at 145 pounds, won by a 9-1 major decision over Chandler Mooney, improving his season record to 5-0. Cooper Siebrecht then took a 6-2 decision at 157 pounds to give the Mavs a 20-0 lead.

The streak ended when Brody Nielsen lost a 6-2 decision to Braydon Huber at 165, giving UMary their first points on the day.

No. 3-ranked Trevor Turriff won his 7-5 decision over his old high school teammate and No. 11-ranked Max Bruss, to improve to 5-0 on the year.

Dylan Butts took the final victory of the night for the Mavericks with a 4-0 decision over Grant Litke, putting the Mavs in the lead 26-3.

UMary snagged the last two wins of the night Matt Kaylor’s major decision over Matt Blome and No. 12 Dom Tudor’s decision over Max Villnow.

After the match, head coach Jim Makovsky commented, “there’s a lot of good…but there’s a lot of teachable moments,” he said. “We’re trying to be the best version of ourselves we can be.”

The Mavs are looking forward to their final match of the year against UW-Parkside this Thursday at home.

