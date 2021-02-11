Peterson: Why Valentine’s Day is a Scam

Jenna Peterson ® News Director |

Cartoon by Luis Ortiz ® Cartoonist |

As the holiday of love quickly approaches, it’s time to reflect on its true meaning (and whether it’s important.

I’ve both been in relationships and single for Valentine’s Day, and I can say with confidence that this holiday is just another marketing strategy for companies to benefit from.

To begin, Valentine’s Day was first influenced by the three saint Valentines of the Catholic Church who fought for the marriage rights of young people, since it was ruled that married men couldn’t become soldiers. They believed these people shouldn’t have to give up on love in order to fight in battle, since the two have very little correlation.

Naturally, there are other variations to this story and the true origin of Valentine’s Day, but as a whole it stems from the belief in love and the celebration of it.

While people in love should celebrate the affection they have for each other, I don’t believe you need a designated day to do so. Love is something that should be celebrated every day, and I’m afraid people are losing sight of that.

With the stress of everyday life, especially in a pandemic, it’s easy to let things slip and to forget to appreciate the one you love in a significant way. Not everything has to be a grand gesture. Something as small as making a cup of coffee is a touching way to show someone affection.

If gift giving is more of your love language instead of acts of service, there are plenty of options for that as well.

Most people who give gifts to their significant other will buy some Valentine themed gift, whether it be flowers or chocolates, and call it a day.

Don’t get me wrong, these gifts are great to show your love and appreciation. The only problem I have with them is that they’re just ordinary gifts with the theme of love slapped on it and upcharged since they’re holiday themed.

If you’re looking for other gift ideas, homemade gifts are a great route to take that adds a touch of individuality and sentimentalism to it. Some ideas can include a photobox, a goodie basket with Valentine-themed colors, or a customized puzzle as a photo of you and your significant other.

No matter how you celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, be sure to remind the people in your life that you love them and honor this holiday however you see fit.

