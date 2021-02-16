Mavericks Body the Peacocks in Sweep

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photos by Mansoor Ahmad ® Media Director |

The Minnesota State women’s basketball team (8-4) snagged their first sweep of the season over Upper Iowa (1-13) last weekend.

The Mavs broke 100 points for the first time this season with a 103-47 win against the Peacocks with four Mavericks recording double digit points.

Minnesota State took the court by storm and was in control throughout the entirety of the game.

MSU ended the first half of the game with a 18-8 run and a commanding lead of 45-19.

Maddy Olson led the team at the half with 10 points. Rylee Menster was just behind Olson with nine points of her own.

At the half, the Peacocks shot 29.2% in field goals and 0-8 from three point range, with the Mavs shooting 35.9% from the field and 6-19 in 3-pointers.

The Mavericks kept the same pace in the second half of the game outscoring the Peacocks 58-28, and closed out the game with a 103-47 win.

Maddy Olson led the team in scoring with a career-high 20 points with five steals tagged on.

Game two of the weekend wasn’t much different than the first, with the Mavericks starting the game with an 8-0 lead and closed out the first quarter with a 17-9 lead.

The Mavericks went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter taking a 28-13 lead and maintained it through the first half.

Stuttley led the team with seven points in the first half and Rachel Shumski right behind her with five.

Both teams had their best quarter in the third, but the Mavs stayed on top, outscoring the Peacocks 22-15.

Going into the fourth quarter, MSU was in the lead 54-36, and went on a 10-2 run to start the final quarter.

The Mavericks close out the game and complete the sweep by a score of 72-48.

Stuttley led the team with 13 points in the win, shooting 5-16 in field goals, and 2-8 from three point range. Shumski stayed close with 11 points of her own and eight rebounds. The Mavericks bench also scored 34 points.

“We need players who are going to capitalize on their opportunities, they’re going to be ready to go, and we definitely saw that more consistently this weekend,” head coach Emilee Thiesse commented after the weekend sweep.

