McKay, Mavs Hockey Sweep in ‘Bama

Dryden McKay earned his 22nd career shutout against the Chargers

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photos by Mansoor Ahmad ® Media Director |

Minnesota State University men’s hockey improved to 13-2-1 this past weekend following a sweep over the Alabama-Huntsville Chargers (2-9-1).

The Mavericks had an unusually slow start on Thursday’s game after Bauer Neudecker passed the puck to Quinn Green in an odd man rush, when Green fired the puck from the high slot over Dryden McKay’s shoulder giving Alabama a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game.

Fortunately enough for the Mavs, that would be the only goal allowed all weekend.

MSU didn’t find the net until almost five minutes into the second period when Mankato takes advantage of a power play opportunity when Jake Jaremko skated the puck around the offensive zone all on his own and took a shot near the bottom of the faceoff circle, creating a rebound for Todd Burgess, in which gave another rebound for Andy Carroll to come in and finish off the play, tying the game at 1-1.

Just over a minute later, Brendan Furry won the faceoff for the Mavs who got it to Carroll, who cycled with Julian Napravnik, when Napravnik took a shot from the blue line and Walker Duehr tipped it in what would be the eventual game winner.

Cade Borchardt and Dallas Gerads grabbed a goal each in the win, with Burgess, Akito Hirose, Jack McNeely, and Jake Livingstone all tallying assists.

Friday’s game was a much smoother showing, taking the shutout win 5-0.

Gerads got the Mavericks on the board first after Akito Hirose’s shot from the point gets knocked down at Gerads’ feet and buried it past UAH’s Derek Krall.

The Mavs went on to score their next four goals all in the second period.

McNeely forced a turnover in the Chargers’ zone giving the puck to Ondrej Pavel, who made a pass to Ryan Sandelin and scored his fourth goal of the year.

Two minutes later, Jake Livingstone took a shot from the high slot, and created a scramble in front of the net just for Burgess to find the back of the net to give the Mavs a 3-0 lead.

Another two minutes later, Burgess found his second goal of the night on a power play opportunity, making it 4-0.

Napravnik added another point on the weekend with a goal following a cross-ice one-timer from Nathan Smith.

McKay earned his 22nd career shutout, and moved himself into the lone second position in all-time NCAA shutouts.

The Mavs remain Rank No. 3 in the nation, looking ahead a road series at Ferris State.

