MSU Beats out Parkside in Season Closer

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Media Director |

The Minnesota State University wrestling team closed out their season last week with a 20-15 victory over UW-Parkside.

The Mavericks finished the season with a 5-1 record and third place in the NSIC, behind the undefeated squads of St. Cloud State University and Northern State University.

No. 8 Trenton McManus dropped the first dual of the night as well as his first dual of the season in his match against the No. 3-ranked Joe Arroyo in a 5-0 decision.

MSU took wins in the next four straight duals, starting with Brock Luthens 3-2 decision over Lucas Schevikhoven, tying the score at three a piece.

Kolbe O’Brien then won by fall at :58 to give the Mavs 6 points in his win over Francesco Schiro.

No. 2-ranked wrestler at 149 pounds Kyle Rathman won a 16-4 major decision over Parkside’s Nathan Hensley, giving MSU a 13-3 lead.

Cooper Siebrecht took a 3-2 decision against Ben Durocher to close out the Mavericks run of 16 points.

Brody Nielsen dropped a 3-2 decision with Parkside’s No. 12 Shane Gantz, finding the Rangers three more points in the major deficit.

No. 2 Trevor Turriff pulled it back for the Mavs with his 17-5 major decision over Parkside’s Ryan Neu, giving MSU a comfortable 20-6 lead.

Dylan Butts, Matt Blome, and Max Villnow all dropped their last duals of the season, but it would make no difference with MSU grabbing the final win of the season.

Max Schwabe and David Griffet both grab a win in extra matches, and both of their first wins of the season.

Rathman and Turriff closed out the season with 6-0 records each, and McManus and O’Brien were close behind with 5-1 records of their own.

Minnesota State will take a couple of weeks off until they see action at the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships.

