Softball Sweeps Lewis, Splits Series with UMD

The Minnesota State softball team started their season last weekend at the Minnesota State DII Softball Classic in Mankato.

They played their first games against the Lewis University Flyers on Friday, and came away with two wins by scores of 2-0 and 6-0.

Junior Mackenzie Ward pitched a complete game while only allowing one hit and two walks in the shutout win. Ward struck out 13 batters in the process.

Designated hitter Sydney Nielsen went 2-3 at the plate with one RBI and a run of her own in the 2-0 win.

The team had five hits a whole with no errors.

The second game in the doubleheader was a bit more dominant than the first, as the Mavericks took the 6-0 shutout win.

MSU took control in the second inning scoring five runs following a sacrifice bunt from Hannah McCarville that led Hailey Forshee to score, giving the Mavs a 1-0 lead.

At the next at bat, McCarville stole second base, which led to Nielsen stealing home, giving MSU a 2-0 lead. MSU pushed this momentum to the limit to score three more runs in the inning.

Torey Richards led the team with three hits in four plate appearances and an RBI.

McKayla Armbruster took the win for the Mavs with six innings pitched and two hits allowed while striking out five batters.

The Mavs took their first loss of the season against the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday by a score of 5-2, but bounced back in the next game and took the 4-3 win.

Kylie Sullivan led the team with two runs and went 2-3 at bat with an RBI.

Katie Bracken started the game and allowed six hits and three runs, when Ward pitched one inning and took her second win of the season.

MSU starts the season with a 3-1 record.

