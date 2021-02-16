Swim and Dive Wins NSIC Championship

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

For the first time since 2017, the Minnesota State swim and dive team took first place at the NSIC Championships last weekend for their second championship in school history.

The Mavericks took first place with 1033.5 points, with the St. Cloud State Huskies taking second place with 858.5 points, and the Sioux Falls Cougars in third with 767.5 points.

Katie Streiff took first place in the 100 IM with a time of 58.97, and Kayla Rinderknecht in fourth with a time of 59.90.

Olivia Meinberg and Ella DeFever earned All-NSIC honors in the 100 freestyle.

Meinberg finished in second with a time of 52.35, while DeFever finished third with a time of 52.58.

Kailyn Arps and Emily Goodman also finished with All-NSIC honors in second and third in the 200 freestyle with times of 2:20.43 and 2:21.31, respectively.

Lauren Szolyga, Elise Mishmash, Meinberg, and DeFever earned All-NSIC honors in the 400m freestyle relay with a time of 3:28.71.

Head coach Nathan Owens earned his second NSIC Coach of the Year award following the team’s championship season. His first time Owens earned the honor was in the 2017 squads championship season.

In a shortened season due to COVID-19, the Mavericks finished the regular season with a 4-0 record and tied for first in the NSIC.

The squad will take a break for over a month until the NCAA National Championships when they will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, beginning March 17.

The NCAA will announce the field for the national championship Saturday, March 6.

Like this: Like Loading...