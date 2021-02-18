Cooking in the Kitchen with Sydney: French Toast Bites

Coming in to you live from Syd’s dorm: another breakfast meal recipe! Shocking, right?

I mean, I discussed this last week; I’m a breakfast person, and I am of the firm belief that eating something in the morning will help you have a more focused and productive day. Plus, I’m just hungry all the time.

This recipe, though, is a bit more of a treat. Sometimes you get sick of just eggs or oatmeal every morning and need some sweet to switch things up.

So this week, I’ll be sharing with you a recipe for mug, or bowl, French toast. A much easier alternative to something like pancakes, these French toast bites are a quick and easy way to sweeten up your morning routine.

This recipe also allows space for adjustments to fix your sweet tooth needs and only needs a handful of ingredients. This mug full of toasty-goodness is a great boost to start the day.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of milk

1 egg

2 slices of bread

Optional: Pinch of cinnamon (suggested), pinch of sugar, drop of vanilla extract

Toppings: syrup, fruits, whipped cream, or anything else to your desire

Put your egg, milk, and any optional ingredients in your microwave safe container and whisk with a fork. Cube your bread and place into the mug, mixing carefully. Let sit for a minute to allow bread to saturate.

Microwave for one minute, then at ten second intervals until nothing is runny. Either leave in the mug or scoop out onto a plate. Let cool, add toppings of your choice, and enjoy!

I was quite a fan of this recipe. I adapted it from an article from prettyprudent.com, adjusting for the average college student. I used cinnamon and sugar and topped it with just syrup as that was all I had (although I do think it would have been great with maybe some banana slices). I ended up microwaving for about one minute and thirty seconds before I deemed it done.

This recipe also only takes about a minute to put together, so it’s very easy to make and eat right before morning classes. Overall, quite an enjoyable treat that I would recommend to anyone looking to change up their breakfasts!

