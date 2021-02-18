Mavs travel North to take on UMD

After a week off of canceled games, the Minnesota State women’s hockey team is set to travel to Duluth where they will take on the No. 7 Bulldogs.

The Mavericks (7-10-1) series against the Bulldogs (8-4-0) last weekend was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Maverick women’s hockey program. The series was set to be the last home series for the women’s team and a reschedule has not yet been announced.

The Mavericks have not played against Minnesota-Duluth since their first games of the season where they lost both games by scores of 5-0 and 7-3.

One of the most recent top performers of the Mavericks, Kelsey King, has led the team to three wins in their last four games, and scoring six points and 23 shots in her last five games. After a slow start to her season, King now leads the Mavericks in points with 13 on the season, including eight goals and five assists.

Freshman forward Jamie Nelson ties King in points with 13 of her own, tallying six goals and seven assists. Nelson leads all WCHA freshmen in total points on the season, and has one of the highest points per game with 0.81.

The Mavericks power play has scored nine goals on 57 chances, good for 15.8%, while their penalty kill has been successful on 54-60 penalties, good for 90% on the season.

University of Minnesota-Duluth is coming off three straight wins, including a sweep against the St. Cloud State Huskies where they outscored their opponent 10-1 over two games.

Minnesota-Duluth has one of the best scoring offenses in the country, with the effort led by Anna Klein, who is fourth in the WCHA in scoring with a 9-7-16 scoreline and 1.33 points per game.

The series has been moved to be played on Saturday and Sunday, rather than starting on Friday, at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.

