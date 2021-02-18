MSU looks to Close out Season with a Sweep at Concordia-St. Paul

The Minnesota State men’s basketball team are ready to close out their season this weekend in road series against the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears.

The Mavericks sit at third in the NSIC standings and are 8-6 overall on the year with a 7-5 conference play record, while CSP is last in the NSIC south division with an overall record of 1-11 and an 0-8 conference play record.

MSU is coming off their first series they’ve gotten swept all season long in two close games against Upper Iowa.

CSP won their first game of the season against University of Minnesota-Crookston, but has lost every game that has followed, holding the longest losing streak in the NSIC of 11.

The Mavericks have the third best scoring defense in the NSIC, allowing just .431 percent of field goals, while CSP has one of the worst scoring offenses in the NSIC with .427 percent of field goals made.

Quincy Anderson continues to be the top performer for the Mavericks with 244 points over 14 games, averaging 17.4 points per game. Anderson has 83 rebounds, 12 offensive and 71 defensive, 11 steals, and 20 assists on the season as the Mavericks starting shooting guard.

In Devonte Thedford’s first season as a Maverick, he’s averaging 12.9 points per game, 53 total rebounds, and leads the team in assists with 55, averaging 3.9 assists per game.

Malik Willingham sits at third in scoring for the Mavericks going into the final series of the season with 11.6 points per game, and leads MSU in three-point field goals made, making 33-70, good for a percentage of .471.

The Mavericks hope to end the regular season on a high note with a pair of wins and go into the postseason with the momentum in their favor.

