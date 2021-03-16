Editorial: Spring break is over, still take precautions

Spring break is over and Minnesota State University, Mankato students are heading back to class, whether it be in-person or online. With the Maverick community gathering back together it’s essential to note how to continue to keep everyone COVID-19 safe.

Laying low and staying within your circle is the first step to prevent spreading the virus. Travel to places only if you need to, such as the grocery store and classes, while social distancing and wearing a mask.

Another reason to stay inside includes the recent snow storm from Monday. With all of the snow on the ground, driving isn’t ideal and isn’t worth the hassle. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and snuggle up to do homework, attend class, or watch some television instead.

As students are gathering back together the University wants to help ensure our safety and will be providing COVID-19 testing on campus. On March 22 there will be testing available in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for anyone to get tested. Be sure to take advantage of this free test, especially if you did any sort of traveling over break.

If this day doesn’t work for you there are other places in Mankato to get tested. The old Gander Mountain location has been offering tests for months, whether you have insurance or not. This location tests through Vault Health and gives back results very quickly, sometimes in less than 24 hours.

Common drugstores in Mankato are also offering COVID-19 testing for those who need it. Both CVS and Walgreens are equipped to give out tests as well as vaccines for those who are eligible and wish to receive it. The pharmacy in Hy-Vee is also giving out tests with appointments.

Of course, it is very easy to forget the severity of the pandemic, especially as numbers begin to decline and the vaccine is being rolled out, but we cannot forget that there are still people at serious risk of the virus in our community.

It is our responsibility as members of the Mankato and the campus community to keep said communities safe.

If we want to go back to the normalcy before the pandemic it’s important to protect not only ourselves, but others as well in order to get back to that lifestyle. Lay low, wear your mask, get tested when needed, and get the vaccine if you wish to do so.

