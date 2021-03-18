Mavs look to continue streak versus Beavers

The Minnesota State baseball team prepares for their home opening games at Bowyer Field against the Bemidji State Beavers this weekend.

The Mavericks started their season off strong, currently holding a 3-1 record on the season and outscoring their opponents 34-10. This is good enough for the Mavericks to be tied for fifth in the NSIC standings with Concordia-St. Paul through just four games.

The Beavers, on the other hand, have struggled in their first this season. Bemidji State is 1-4 on the season, holding a 27-83 ratio in runs scored and currently sits last in the standings.

The Mavericks have been great in the past against the Beavers, currently holding a 22 game win streak and a 36-4 record against the Beavers all time. The Mavericks have not lost to the Beavers since 2013, where they were just edged out in 11 innings by a score of 2-1.

Mitch Frederick, Joey Werner, Teddy Petersen, and Ross Indlecoffer lead the Mavericks in batting to start the season, all currently hitting above or at a .300 average.

Frederick has led Minnesota State in batting this season, batting an outstanding .500 average and 1.683 OPS through his first 10 at bats. Frederick leads the Mavericks in RBIs along with Petersen at 5.

Indlecoffer has been a great slugger along with Frederick so far through the first four games, currently leading the Mavericks in home runs at 2, and second for the Mavericks in SLG% at .900.

Outside of batting, the Mavericks have had some great pitching from their bullpen. Collin Denk and Jon Ludwig have performed great for the Mavericks in their total three games started, holding a 3-0 record for the Mavs.

Ludwig and Denk have each held opposing batters to under .140 batting averages in their combined three games started, and only have seven total hits allowed in those games.

Ludwig leads MSU with 23 strikeouts in 34 hit at bats.

