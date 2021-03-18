Spring football has made it to Mankato

The Minnesota State football team will begin their spring season this weekend that includes five scrimmages and one official game.

The last time the team played was in 2019, when the Mavericks went 11-0 in the regular season, made it to the NCAA Division II Championship game, but fell short to West Florida by a score of 48-40.

The Mavericks hoped to redeem themselves the following season after a heartbreaking loss, but were denied the opportunity due to COVID-19.

“We lost a substantial amount of players,” head coach Todd Hoffner said. The team has been actively recruiting players to get another chance at a championship, with some players not playing since their senior year of high school in 2018.

“That’s the beauty of this spring schedule, it’s a great time for new coaches and the players,” said Hoffner. “What better time to bring in a new offensive coordinator than now?”

Hoffner has led the Minnesota State University Mavericks to seven NCAA playoff appearances, and two NCAA National Championship games in 2014 and 2019. In his 11 seasons as the Minnesota State head coach, he owns a 106-22 overall record.

The program has added two coaches to the roster, as well promoting Colin Prosser to Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach from the offensive line coach since 2017.

Houston Jones was named the team’s Wide Receiver coach and Sam Lundberg was named the team’s Tight Ends coach.

Minnesota State will begin the spring season this Saturday in a scrimmage against the Morningside Mustangs in Sioux City, Iowa. “They’ve been off for quite awhile too. We’re trying to help each other out…Morningside has their playoffs soon, and our development,” Hoffner said.

Their season will continue with three home scrimmages against Gustavus, Grand View, and Southwest Minnesota State, and a neutral site scrimmage against Minnesota-Duluth. Their spring season will close with an official game against Northern State.

