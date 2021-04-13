Students, fans proud of Mavericks hockey

For fans of Minnesota State University, Mankato’s men’s hockey team, it was an exhilarating ride.

Until it wasn’t.

“It was very disappointing honestly,” sophomore Morgan Rusler said of the Mavericks’ season-ending loss. “We were so confident going into the game that it made it hard to watch to the end.”

Last Thursday, the Mavericks faced off against the St. Cloud State University Huskies hockey team in the Frozen Four semifinals. A win against SCSU would have sent them to the NCAA championship game.

The teams exchanged leads a few times and it was tied 4-4 late in the third period. Then, with less than 60 seconds left on the clock, the Huskies scored the game winner.

Freshman Natalie Thurston made a day out of watching the game. She got together with a few of her friends in her dorm room and ate snacks while enjoying a riveting three periods of hockey.

“It was a nail biter,” said Thurston. “My friends and I were on the edge of our seats waiting to find out how the game would turn out.”

Some students believe there were things the team could have done better. Roommates Teagan Allen and Kendra Dowe watched the game in their dorm room and were frustrated with the results.

“They should have pulled our goalie out sooner so we could have another person on the ice,” said Dowe.

Added Allen, “As a hockey fan, it was a frustrating game to watch,” said Allen.

All in all, while students may be disappointed in the game result, the campus community is proud of the Mavericks hockey team for the fight they gave.

“They had an amazing season regardless of the end outcome,” said junior Jack Wheeler. “They left it all out there on the ice and put all their effort into the season, so I respect that regardless of the outcome.”

