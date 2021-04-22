Student Government holds year’s final meeting

The 88th Student Government held their final meeting yesterday, as they make way for the 89th that will be inaugurated next week.

Beginning the meeting were presentations from Mark Johnson and Amy Linde from IT Solutions spoke presented on their plan for increased communication with students about various resources provided.

After IT Solutions, Gregg Marg, the president of the Faculty Association presented to the Student Government about changes that are coming to Goal Area 7.

These changes to the Human Diversity Goal Area were sparked after the killing of George Floyd last May.

There were several senator reports from Minahil Khan, Zach Wickman, Zoe Macklanburg, Frank Vondra, Edward Sweeney, and Manav Mendonca.

Four motions were put forward by the senate, each passing unanimously.

These motions included a resolution for approval of a Greek Life rock garden on campus, support for a student basic needs hub, a resolution for the longevity of the on campus food pantry, and a legislative progress motion.

After the inauguration of the 89th Student Government on Thursday April 22, the next senate will be responsible to adequately represent the student body.

