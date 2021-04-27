Mavs extend win streak to eight games

The Mavericks men’s baseball team headed to Wayne, Nebraska this past weekend to take on the Wayne State Wildcats in a three game series. The Mavs rode a five game win streak coming into this inner conference matchup, while looking to build upon their top 25 national resume.

Coming into this game Minnesota State was 22-4 on the season, holding the top spot in the NSIC while Wayne State struggled in the bottom half with a 10-14 overall record. Although both teams landed on opposite ends of the conference standings, we expected a great batting performance from both teams.

Joey Werner represented Minnesota State at number four in NSIC batting, while Wayne State’s Alex Logelin and Bryce Bisenius are placed third and 13th in individual batting. The games did not disappoint in scoring, but the first place pitching group in Minnesota State held off Wayne State’s scoring attack to a mere six runs all weekend.

Jon Ludwig started game one for the Mavericks and finished out the seven inning game with only three hits and one allowed run. The Mavs bats showed up to play in game one, batting in seven runs throughout the whole game.

The fourth inning was the Mavs best inning from the plate, where they scored four runs on a two RBI double and a two run homerun. The Mavericks seemed to control the whole script of game one, winning 7-1.

In game two of the Saturday double header, the Mavs seemed to have not strayed away from their game plan. Minnesota State won game two of the series 10-2 in nine innings, securing them the series win.

Collin Denk started on the mound for the Mavs in game two, allowing only one run in eight innings. The Mavericks’ bats were swinging once again in game two, scoring in many different ways.

The Mavs did not shy away from swinging for the fences, hitting for bases, or taking runs on walks. Minnesota State scored on all three of these methods, proving their batting versatility.

As Sunday rolled around, the Mavericks seemed to not stray away from their game plan once again. The Mavs went on to win game three of the series 13-3, supported by a monster fourth inning of batting.

Brendan Knoll started at the mound for Minnesota State, winning his fifth start of the season allowing seven hits and three runs. The Mavs bats were swinging one last time for the weekend in game three, punching in 13 runs in seven innings.

Inning four was a highlight at the plate for the Mavs, where they scored eight runs. The Mavericks reached the plate on two RBI singles, a walk, a fielder’s choice play, a double, and a three run home run from Joey Werner.

The Mavericks are finally returning home to play their first home series since March 30th this Wednesday, where they are set to play Augustana in a double header. Augustana and Minnesota State sit first and second in the NSIC standings, so we should expect an amazing matchup coming up this week.

Like this: Like Loading...