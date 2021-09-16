Mavericks travel to Wayne, Sioux Fall to open NSIC

The Minnesota State Mavericks soccer team will begin their conference schedule this weekend with games at Wayne State and Augustana.

The Mavs kick off their road trip with Wayne State up first. The Wildcats are struggling to get in the win column just three games this year, holding an 0-2-1 record.

All-time against Wayne State, the Mavericks are riding an undefeated 15-0 record dating back to 1998.

In the last contest between the two NSIC teams, the Mavericks took the 4-0 win on the road with Bri Ciaccio scoring the first two goals of the game, followed by goals from Tia Martin and Shelby Lund. The Mavericks dominated the game in every aspect, including outshooting the Wildcats 29-5.

Sunday, Minnesota State will take on Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D.. Augustana is 1-2 in their three non-conference games this year, with a third 4-1 loss in an exhibition game against South Dakota State.

The Mavericks are the second conference game in the Vikings four game homestand, with other opponents including Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota State Moorhead, and Northern State.

All-time, the Mavericks are 28-2 against Augustana dating the series back to October of 2000, when the Mavericks won 7-1.

MSU is riding an 18 game win streak against the Vikings dating back to 2009. The most recent win comes from the 2019 NCAA Regional finals, when Jenny Vetter scored the game winning goal in a 1-0 victory.

Through three games in the 2021 season, Allie Williams is the leading goal scorer with 2 goals, 4 shots, and 3 of those 4 targeting the net.

Jenny Vetter leads the Mavericks with 10 total shots, with 4 of them landing on target, and one finding the back of the net with the game winning goal against Northwest Missouri State.

The Mavericks have seen two underclassmen in net now that former redshirt senior Alexa Rabune has moved onto bigger and better things.

Clare Longueville has seen two of the three games this year, taking the first win of the year with a 1-0 shutout win over Missouri Southern State. Loungueville also has four goals allowed from MSU’s loss to CMU.

