Mavs take on UMary, Minot in home opener

It will be a big weekend coming up for the Minnesota State volleyball squad as they prepare for the start of their conference play schedule.

The Mavericks will stay at home in the Taylor Center for their first few games, beginning with University of Mary.

Going into this weekend, the Mavericks are 5-2, and coming off a 3-1 weekend in the Parkside Hampton Inn Tournament, hosted by UW-Parkside. Parkside ended up being the only team that got the best of the Mavericks.

In a series that dates back to 2006, Minnesota State is 17-0 against the Marauders. The last time the two teams faced each other, the Mavericks swept UMary 3-0.

The Mavs haven’t dropped a set to the Marauders since 2016, and have only ever dropped four sets in the 15 year history of the squads.

UMary has played in two tournaments to start out the year, coming out 2-6 in eight games.

UMary won the first match of the season against Chadron State College 3-2, went on to lose the next six straight, then won the last game of the second tournament against Anderson University of South Carolina, 3-2.

The following day, the Mavericks will stay in town to take on Minot State in their second conference play game of the season.

The Mavericks have played 11 matches against the Beavers since 2011 and hold a 10-1 record, winning nine matches straight.

The last time the teams met in 2019, the Mavericks swept Minot State and have not dropped a set to the Beavers since 2017.

Mariah Edgington leads the Mavericks with kills for the season so far with 90 kills, adding up to 2.81 kills per set.

Edgington also leads in points with 103.5 and 3.23 points per set.

