New abortion laws causes concerns to students

Abortion has been a controversial topic for decades, and the recent law change proposals around the country have sparked conversation here at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Texas is one state in the spotlight for abortion and the new laws they are creating for it. With these laws, abortion is completely banned after the sixth week of pregnancy. Another component to this law is that anyone can sue those involved with an abortion process and receive $10,000 plus legal fees if they win.

Erin Kotten, a second-year graduate student, said she believes laws like this and others being considered around the country are violating and controlling.

“I think it goes against women’s rights to their own bodies as women wouldn’t have control over their own bodies or life. Some are pregnant because of situation of rape or they simply don’t want a child,” Kotten explained.

Similarly, first-year graduate student Mai Ker Thao understands the importance of someone being able to make the best choices for themselves.

“A lot of Americans like to preach your individual rights and this goes against that. Women get excluded from that choice with the new law against abortion,” Thao stated.

Thao said she was concerned about the notion of forcing a woman to have a child and not knowing what the future of that child might be.

“A woman shouldn’t have to risk her future and her life because someone believes something different than her,” Thao commented.

Unlike many other states, Minnesota currently protects abortion under the state’s Constitution. Even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, nothing would change, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Kotten pointed out how difficult it still is for people to get an abortion in Minnesota, as not all Planned Parenthood locations provide this specific service.

“We have a Planned Parenthood here in Mankato, but they’re mainly for health care checkups and anything for women’s health. For abortions, people still have to travel pretty far to the Cities.”

Supporters of the Texas law say this law will protect the lives of the unborn, who deserve a chance at life. Religious groups will often use their beliefs to back up the pro-life movement, stating that life is a blessing and should be celebrated.

There are still ways for people concerned about the abortion laws to help make their voices heard.

Kotten brought up the idea of contacting politicians, “Write to your Senators, your Congresspeople about your feelings. You voted them in and they are meant to listen to you.”

Other ways to end the stigma around abortion includes better education and having real conversations about safe sex.

Kotten added, “The only way to decrease abortions or unwanted pregnancies is to have more accessible birth control, sex education, and more rights over peoples bodies.”

“Try to provide resources, whatever peoples opinions or beliefs might be,” said Thao. “Provide the resources for what people could do and what their choices are, no matter their opinion.”

“When you’re banning abortions you’re banning safe abortions and accessible abortions. People are still going to find ways to try to hurt themselves in order to have those abortions,” Kotten said.

