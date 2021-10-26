Soccer stays red hot with nine a row

One of the most dominant teams in the NSIC right now continued their streak over the weekend when the Minnesota State soccer team (12-2-1, 10-1-1 NSIC) took down Minot State and UMary 3-0.

The Mavericks have been red hot since the start of the season, and continued to display their excellence with their sweep over the weekend.

Minnesota State got into it right away, following a lazy turnover from the Minot State defender, passing it directly to MSU’s Sophie Eskierka. Eskierka passed it along to Caitlin Brown who took a shot and managed to bounce it off the hand of Minot’s goalkeeper, and into the net for the 1-0 lead.

Less than 30 seconds later, Brown crossed the ball from the corner, allowing Maille Mathis to take the initial shot that was saved, but Nadia Lowery grabbed the rebound and buried the ball for the 2-0 lead.

With the MSU having all of the momentum, their tear didn’t end. Jenny Vetter, one of the top goal scorers in the NSIC, made a phenomenal offensive play by forcing a turnover and made a break for the net all by her lonesome.

Vetter netted her 15th goal of the year off of the play, and the Mavericks third goal in a span of 2:57.

The match went on scoreless for the remainder, with the Mavs’ defense and goalkeeping holding the Beavers scoreless.

Mackenzie Rath stood tall between the pipes for MSU, stopping all seven shots she faced, earning her sixth shutout of the year.

MSU took down UMary in similar fashion on Sunday, just not quite as quick.

The Mavericks were able to force a turnover in the offensive zone following a throw in and make a rush for the net. Mathis made a cross to the net that was deflected by the UMary defender that ended up at the feet of Tia Martin. Martin fired at the net and took the 1-0 lead for MSU.

The first half ended a bit quieter than their previous game, but took charge in the second half.

Minnesota State showed why they are one of the top teams with phenomenal passing and moves around defenders, with Lowery’s second goal of the weekend, assisted by Ashlyn Watt.

With 25 minutes remaining in the half, Mathis and Lowery connected for the third of the goal of the game, and Mathis’s second goal of the season, sealing the 3-0 win for MSU.

Rath had the net all to herself again in this matchup, stopping all five shots that came her way, and improving to 7-1-1 on the season.

Vetter’s one goal on the weekend keeps her tied in first in the NSIC in goals with 15, averaging one goal per game.

Rath tops the list of goaltenders by a large margin in goals against average with just .332 goals allowed per game, along with saves at 42, earning her a .933 save percentage.

