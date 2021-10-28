Soccer looks to continue to dominate

One of the hottest teams at Minnesota State University will continue their train of terror this weekend when the Maverick soccer team (12-2-1, 10-1-1 NSIC) heads to Sioux Falls to take on the Cougars (3-9-3, 3-6-3 NSIC) Friday, and will play their final home game against Southwest Minnesota State (4-9-1, 3-8-1 NSIC) Sunday for senior day.

The Mavericks have won their last nine games, scoring 29 goals and allowing just one goal in that span.

Minnesota State has always gotten the best of the Cougars, wearing an undefeated 10-0 record in games since 2011. Not only are they undefeated, the Mavericks have only ever allowed one goal against the Cougars, while scoring a total of 48 goals against their opponent.

Being one of the strongest teams in the conference and a top 25 team in the country, the Mavericks head into this matchup as a bundle of confidence.

There is a similar story line for the Mavericks playing against the Mustangs, holding a 19-1-1 record in matches since 1996.

In the last 10 meetings, the Mavs are 8-1-1 while currently on a six game winning streak. The one loss and one tie both came in the 2013 season, when the two teams tied 0-0 at the end of the regular season, followed by the Mustangs kicking the Mavericks out of the NCAA tournament in a 2-1 contest. Minnesota State has gotten their revenge since then, and look to continue doing so this weekend.

MSU is led by hometowner Jenny Vetter, who is tied in leading the NSIC in goals with 15, averaging one goal per game. That’s also good for sixth in the NCAA in total goals, tied with four others.

Vetter also sits fourth in the NSIC in total shots on goal with 29, averaging 1.93 per game, and leads the NSIC in points with 15 goals and two assists for 32 points.

Minnesota State couldn’t get to where they are now without their goalkeeping rostering the best goalie in the conference, and one of the best in the country.

Mackenzie Rath sits atop of the NSIC in save percentage and goals against average, averaging .933 and .332, respectively. Rath also earned the NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week award with her two shutouts over the sweeping weekend.

