Volleyball is put to the test against No. 7 CSP, UIU

In an attempt to get back on track following their three game slump, the Minnesota State Mavericks volleyball team (11-10, 6-7 NSIC) will take on No. 7 Concordia St. Paul (18-4, 12-1 NSIC) tonight on the road, and Upper Iowa (15-7, 8-5 NSIC) Saturday at home.

The Golden Bears hold the No. 1 spot in the NSIC, only dropping one game in conference play in a 3-1 bout with Winona State.

Historically, Minnesota State has not been so successful against CSP, holding a 4-31 record since 1999, and dropping the last 13 matchups against the Golden Bears.

Tonight, though, will be the Mavericks’ chance to turn everything around.

Being thirsty to make a run in the postseason, their time to make that happen is now.

Currently sitting in 11th in the NSIC, the Mavericks need to reach the top eight in the conference to get to the playoffs. In order to make that happen, MSU needs to start beating these top teams in CSP, Upper Iowa, and No. 11 Winona State the following weekend.

Upper Iowa travels to Mankato Saturday, after coming off a weekend getting swept by Wayne State, and falling 3-1 to Augustana. With a tough matchup against Winona State, their momentum will be slowed down.

History shows that the Mavericks have gotten the best of the Peacocks, winning 19 of the 21 matchups since 2004.

MSU won the first 17 matchups between the teams, but are just 2-2 in the last four, dropping their most recent meeting in 2019 in a 3-0 sweep.

The Mavs have some standout players to help make this comeback this season in senior Mara Quam and freshman Kiya Durant. The duo is a huge part of the Mavericks defense, with Quam sitting in fifth in the NSIC in digs with 341, averaging 4.43 per game.

Durant leads the NSIC in blocks with 90, averaging 1.29 per game.

