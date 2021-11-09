Soccer ties with CSP, set take on UMary in NSIC Tournament

The regular season has come to a close for the Minnesota State soccer team following a scoreless tie with the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears.

Going into the match, the Mavericks were riding an 11 game winning streak, but could not manage to find the back of the net in the 0-0 contest.

In the final match of the regular season, Minnesota State was outshot by their opponent 18-9, while both squads landed five shots on goal.

Fouls got the best of the Mavericks, taking 14 to Concordia-St. Paul’s seven, but goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath stood tall in the net, earning a five save shutout, her eighth of the season.

Jenny Vetter led the Mavericks total shots and shots on goal with four and two respectively, while Kelly Friedrich had two shots attempted with one landing on target.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Katie Anderson of CSP attempted a whopping eight shots, but only managed to get two to the goalkeeper.

With the tie and Augustana winning their road contest against Wayne State College, the Mavericks and Vikings tied for second in the end of season standings. Since Augustana got the best of MSU in a 1-0 match in the first weekend of conference play, AU earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, while Minnesota State dropped to No. 3.

The Mavericks are now seeded against No. 6 UMary, a team they shut out just a couple of weeks ago in a 3-0 win.

Since 2008, the Mavericks are 12-1-3 against the Marauders, but just 1-1-1 in the last three contests since 2019.

The rest of the NSIC Tournament is rounded out with No. 1 Bemidji State against No. 8 Northern State, No. 4 Minot State against No. 5 Concordia St. Paul, and No. 2 Augustana against No. 7 St. Cloud State. The winner of the Mavericks vs. Marauders will face the winner of the Vikings and Huskies matchup Friday, with the first round being played tomorrow, Wednesday.

